"Politics Is Politics, Can’t Guarantee Every…": S Jaishankar on India-Maldives Row

Amid the diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has addressed the issue, acknowledging that "politics is politics" and emphasizing that there is no guarantee that every nation will consistently support India.

Jaishankar was asked about the diplomatic rift with the Maldives and how India ensures that the nation's interest is always further, irrespective of the change in foreign governments. "That is what we're trying to do as part of what we call the neighbourhood first policy," the minister responded. "That being said, politics is politics. I cannot guarantee that in every country, every day, everybody will support us or agree with us," Jaishankar said, addressing a town hall 'Manthan' in Maharashtra's Nagpur. He said that what India is trying to do and "with a lot of success in the last 10 years" is to "build a very strong connection."

Jaishankar said that such a strategy ensures that, with changing politics, the people of the foreign nation have "good feelings" about India and understand the significance of having healthy ties with us.

Jaishankar's comments come against the backdrop of deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, after a visit to China, labelled China as one of the "closest allies" and made a thinly veiled criticism of India, asserting that no country has the right to "bully" the Maldives. Subsequently, he proposed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives before March 15. As per the latest figures, around 88 Indian troops are present on the island nation.

The diplomatic row between India and the Maldives erupted after three Maldivian leaders posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his recent trip to Lakshadweep. India strongly condemned the comments and summoned the Maldivian envoy to register a protest. The incident also triggered an online campaign to boycott the popular tourist destination, with prominent figures from the Indian film industry and celebrities endorsing the call to promote beach tourism in Lakshadweep and other domestic destinations.