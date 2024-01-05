Pongal 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 1,000 Cash Gift on the Occasion of Harvest Festival

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, January 5, announced a Rs 1,000 cash gift to the people of the state on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal. Pongal is celebrated every year in January, and the festival will be held on January 15. The Rs 1,000 cash will be distributed through fair price shops ahead of the festival to all ration cardholders as a "Pongal gift," except for central and state government employees, income taxpayers, those employed in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders, and those holding ration cards without any commodities, said an official release, quoting the chief minister.

The MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu has already announced a Pongal gift hamper containing one kg each of rice and sugar, besides sugarcane, the release added. The government will also distribute free dhotis, sarees, and the Pongal gift hamper. On January 10, five days before the festival of Pongal, a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' scheme will be made.

This scheme will benefit 1.15 crore women heads of families, with the gift amount deposited in the beneficiaries' bank accounts.