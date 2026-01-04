Pongal gift: TN announces Rs 3,000 cash for rice ration card holders

Chennai, Jan 4 The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for all rice ration card–holding families as part of the Pongal festival celebrations.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's decision aims to make the harvest festival more inclusive and celebratory for households across the State, according to an official government statement.

Describing Pongal as an ancient and noble Tamil festival celebrated for thousands of years with strong family bonds, the government said the occasion is marked to express gratitude to the Sun, cattle that support agricultural labour, and farmers who nourish the world and relieve hunger.

"Pongal symbolises humanity's deep connection with nature, agriculture, and collective well-being," the statement said.

Earlier, the State government had announced a comprehensive Pongal gift package for all rice family cardholders and families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The package includes one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one whole sugarcane, to be distributed through fair price shops across Tamil Nadu.

The initiative is intended to ensure that every eligible household can celebrate Pongal with dignity and joy.

The scheme will benefit around 2.22 crore rice ration card holders, including families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

In addition to the food items and cash assistance, the government has also arranged for the distribution of dhotis and sarees as part of the festive welfare measures.

Officials confirmed that consignments of dhotis and sarees have already been dispatched to all districts.

In order to further enhance the festive spirit, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed that Rs 3,000 be provided as a Pongal cash gift to all eligible families.

With the inclusion of the Pongal gift hampers, clothing, and cash assistance, the total expenditure for the scheme is estimated at Rs 6,936.17 crore.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance of the festival.

Cash assistance, Pongal gift hampers, and dhotis and sarees are to be distributed through fair price shops before the commencement of the Pongal celebrations, so that beneficiaries can receive the assistance on time.

The government said the initiative reflects its commitment to social welfare and its resolve to support families during important cultural occasions, reaffirming Pongal as a festival of gratitude, prosperity, and shared happiness for the people of Tamil Nadu.

