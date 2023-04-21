Poonch terror attack: Farooq Abdullah calls security lapse; JK DGP Dilbag Singh visits ground zero

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday arrived at the terror attack site in the Poonch district, where five Army soldiers were killed yesterday.

Meanwhile, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah pointed to the security lapse in the Poonch terror attack.

As leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the terror attack, Farooq Abdullah said, "There has been a lapse, it needs to be looked into."

Earlier in the day, a Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack.

A massive search operation was launched on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Bata-Doriya area to track the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Poonch, killing five jawans.

The deceased soldiers identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were attached with the army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.

The incident occurred after an Army vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers.

"The unidentified attackers took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area," the Army had said on Thursday in a statement, adding the army truck caught fire due to a likely grenade attack.

The Army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the Poonch district.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack which claimed the lives of five soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and asserted that the country is united against terrorism.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu and Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifles Bravehearts. Our prayers are for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism".

Paying tributes to fallen soldiers and extending condolences to the bereaved families, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of five soldiers in the terrorist attack was extremely saddening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor