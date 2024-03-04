Porbandar Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigns from Gujarat Assembly, Likely to join BJP

Senior Gujarat Congress leader and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia on March 4 resigned as a lawmaker from the State Assembly and all positions of the party. The former Gujarat Congress president and former leader of opposition, Mr. Modhwadia is likely to join the BJP in next few days.This is the second setback to the grand old party, as the State unit’s working president Ambarish Der resigned from the party earlier in the day. He was also a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He also wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge informing him about his resignation from the party. He ended his nearly four-decade association with the grand old party.

Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigns from the Congress party.



His letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reads, "...Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the… pic.twitter.com/jHCpn6nOD1 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Modhwadia cited the party leadership's decision to skip the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir in January this year, and said that he has been unable to "contribute to the people" of his constituency."Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the sentiments of the people of India. Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people...To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion, Rahul Gandhi attempted to create ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat..." he said in the letter.



