Portion of roof collapses at Gurugram apartment
By ANI | Published: February 10, 2022 07:49 PM2022-02-10T19:49:32+5:302022-02-10T20:00:03+5:30
A portion of the roof of an apartment in Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.
A portion of the roof of an apartment in Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app