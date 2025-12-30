Power Hang Gliders, drones attract kids at IAF adventure camp in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IAF) Powered Hang Gliding, Parasailing and Drone show were the highlights of a Winter Adventure Camp organised for 120 children of Airwarriors from Central Air Command at Air Force Station Bamrauli, Prayagraj, an official said.

During the camp, held from December 23 to 27, the children soared into the sky exploring thrilling activities such as Powered Hang Gliding, Parasailing, Drone show, Air Rifle Shooting and Treasure hunt, said an official of the Central Air Command in a statement.

Lifesaving skills such as CPR, Basic Life Support (BLS) and firefighting shaped confident, resilient & responsible future leaders, and the children also visited the heritage trail at Anand Bhawan, Swaraj Bhawan and OD Fort in Prayagraj, the official said in the statement on social media.

Earlier, Air Force Station Agra underwent an operational readiness Inspection visit by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command (CAC), Air Marshal B. Manikantan, from December 22 to 23, said a statement on social media.

On arrival, the AOC-in-C was accorded a ceremonial guard of Honour. Subsequently, the Air Marshal assessed the Operational preparedness of the base, reviewed Operational infrastructure developments, the recent advancements undertaken at the base and interacted with key personnel of the base., it said

He was accompanied by the President of AFFWA (Regional), Nirmala T. Manikantan, who reviewed the various welfare initiatives being undertaken by AFFWA ventures at the Base.

They also visited Air Force School Agra and interacted with students and staff. AOC in C appreciated the Ops preparedness of the station and commitment to operational excellence, said the statement.

On December 21, in a wonderful display of Civil-Military cooperation, a tigress was trans located from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve by an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, said a CAC statement

“This crucial task was accomplished through detailed planning and extensive coordination between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change… this event was a part of a larger relocation project of big cats,” said the statement on social media.

Fifteen tigers would eventually be transferred from Madhya Pradesh to various states towards enhancing the big cats’ conservation, it said.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor