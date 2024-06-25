Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Former JDS MP Remanded In Police Custody Till June 29

Another complaint has been filed against former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in jail for allegedly making a video of sexually assaulting a woman and making it go viral. Now Prajwal Revanna has once again been remanded in police custody. The remand period is for four days till June 29 for questioning in the CID cybercrime case. Former MLA Preetham Gowda has also been named in this complaint and he has to attend the hearing. BJP leader Preetham Gowda's close friends Kira, Sharath vs Bangalore cyber crime station 2 FIRs have been registered. In this background, the SIT sought the custody of Prajwal on a body warrant.

Former MLA Preetham Gowda said that he did not know about the FIR being registered against him in connection with the sharing of the Prajwal video. I don't know about the case being registered. Preetham Gowda, who was in the BJP office, hurriedly got into the car and left saying that he would talk about it after knowing about it. This morning again Prajwal Revanna was remanded to the custody of SIT officials for four days by the judge of the 42nd ACMM court

