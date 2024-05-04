Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for Extending Support to Victims

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, has penned a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to extend all possible help to the victims of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's exploits.

In a letter addressed to Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi criticized the conduct of Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament representing the southern state. Gandhi alleged that Revanna was shielded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, enjoying a sense of impunity.

The recent case involving Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation. Upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in our legal system.



In an indirect criticism aimed at Modi, the Congress leader remarked that he has yet to encounter a senior public figure who consistently opts for silence in response to the widespread violence against women.

"I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims," Gandhi said in his letter to the Karnataka chief minister. "They deserve our compassion and solidarity as they fight their battle for justice. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book," he added.

Describing the incidents as "horrific sexual violence" unleashed by the incumbent member of Parliament from Hassan, Gandhi alleged that Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years.

Revanna, a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) and an MLA representing Holenarasipura in Karnataka's Hassan district, hails from a prominent political family. He is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H. D. Deve Gowda and the elder brother of former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy. Revanna is currently under scrutiny due to allegations of sexual misconduct against women.