Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Siddaramaiah Directs SIT Officials to Take Immediate Action To Arrest JDS MP

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said that former Minister HD Revanna has time till this evening to attend the hearing in Hassan's pen drive case. Speaking to the media in Bangalore, he said that both Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna were given look out notices at the beginning. SIT officials have issued a lookout notice because HD Revanna should not have the opportunity to go abroad. 2nd notice has already been issued. According to that, he has time till this evening to attend the hearing, after which legal action will be taken. In the meantime, Revanna moved the court for anticipatory bail in connection with the kidnapping case registered in KR Nagar police station. Satish Babu, who is the 2nd accused in the same kidnapping case, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Usually, the police keep such processes going continuously. Arrest and interrogation are all normal. Not everything can be made public. Revanna has been issued a notice under Section 47A of CrPC. He said that he should attend the hearing in person.

Here, the Special Court of People's Representatives adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed by former minister Revanna in connection with the sexual assault case. After the Special Court of People's Representatives adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former Minister Revanna to 2.45 pm, HD Revanna "went to a hidden place" without finding anyone. In the case, Revanna faced further difficulties due to the execution of SIT's third notice and finally lookout notice. A lookout notice was issued on the presumption that Revanna might fly abroad, but now he cannot pass through any airport. Revanna is neither at HD Deve Gowda's residence, nor at his residence in Basavanagudi, nor at Hassan's two residences. Thus, he may have escaped to an unknown place due to the fear of arrest, officials have expressed suspicion.Reacting to the discussions that Prajwal Revanna is not likely to return to India for the time being, the Home Minister said that he should return to India tomorrow.

It has been said that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in the sexual assault case, will appear before the SIT by May 10. There is also a possibility that the SIT team will arrest Prajwal Revanna in the wake of a rape complaint filed against him. It is said that the SIT has also prepared for his arrest as soon as he returns from abroad. In connection with this case, SIT has already arrested Satish Babanna, who is close to the family of former Minister Revanna. Targeted for this inquiry. In the background of the SIT notice, HD Revanna was granted anticipatory bail. An application has been filed and this application is pending in court. Revanna is also facing the threat of arrest. The SIT team has already raided 40 places related to HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna and stained the witnesses in the whole case. 2 cases have been registered against former Minister Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. The SIT team has investigated all these cases. In the meantime, MP Prajwal Revanna, who is abroad seeking legal advice in connection with the obscene video case that has made headlines across the country, will be heard by May 10.The Special Investigation Team (SIT) told Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to issue a Blue Corner Notice to Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna who reportedly fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport, after he was charged with rape. Blue Corner notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts that enable police agencies in member nations to exchange important crime-related information.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the SIT officials to take immediate action to arrest MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the sexual assault case and take decisive and strict action against those involved in the case. The CM today launched a special inquiry into Prajwal Revanna's sexual assault case. He warned the officials to hold a meeting with the officers of the team and get information about the development of this case so far and take action against the culprits without delay and negligence. The SIT officials who are planning to arrest Prajwal Revanna from abroad at the Kempegowda airport in Devanahalli have made preparations. It is essential to arrest Prajwal as three serious cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna and one of the victims has given a statement under section 164 before the judge, otherwise yesterday another victim has given a detailed complaint of the act of threatening her with a gun, blackmailing her and continuously raping her. The SIT informed Home Minister Parameshwar about the investigation so far into the complaints against Prajwal. Meanwhile, Prajwal, who went abroad on 27th April is in constant contact with legal experts while abroad. In touch with skilled lawyers in Delhi, and Bangalore. In the meantime, as advised by the lawyer, it is said that he has decided to come to the country by May 10 and attend the trial. Chaos erupted in Holenarasipura as the supporters of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna at his residence while the Special Investigation Team conducted a raid as part of the ongoing probe into a sexual abuse case.



