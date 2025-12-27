Prakash Parv: Nitish Kumar pays obeisance at Patna Sahib Gurdwara; reviews key development projects

Patna, Dec 27 Amid the celebrations of the 359th Prakash Parv in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara, where he bowed his head in reverence and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU working president Sanjay Jha, and Minister Ashok Chaudhary, among others, were present on the occasion.

The Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Management Committee accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister and accompanying ministers by presenting them with a traditional siropa.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the sanctum of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and sought blessings for the continued progress of Bihar.

Takht Sri Harimandir Ji holds immense religious significance as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, and is one of the five sacred Takhts (seats of authority) of Sikhism.

Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna in 1666 and played a pivotal role in shaping Sikhism by founding the Khalsa Panth, giving the community a new direction and a strong collective identity.

As a major pilgrimage site, Takht Sri Harimandir Ji attracts millions of devotees from India and abroad every year.

Following the religious visit, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction tunnel connecting the Bihar Museum and the Patna Museum in Patna.

During the inspection, officials briefed him on the progress and current status of the project.

Kumar directed that the construction work be completed efficiently and at the earliest, noting that the tunnel will allow visitors to move seamlessly between the two museums and view exhibits with greater convenience once completed.

The Chief Minister also toured the Bihar Museum, where he reviewed various galleries and exhibits and inquired about the facilities available for visitors on the museum premises.

Additionally, he reviewed the progress of the redevelopment work of the Officers’ Campus.

Officials informed him that the completion of the multi-story residential complex will significantly improve accommodation facilities for officers.

The Chief Minister emphasised timely completion and quality execution of all ongoing projects, underlining the government’s focus on both cultural heritage preservation and infrastructure development in the state.

