Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Heals Wound From Babur's Era, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the 'Punah Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the newly-renovated Ramji temple in the Ranip area, expressed that the consecration event at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya has healed a profound wound inflicted during the era of Mughal ruler Babur nearly 500 years ago.

In his address, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his significant role in performing the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He emphasized the anticipation of Lord Ram's devotees worldwide for the past 500 years, eagerly awaiting the moment when the deity would be moved from a temporary structure to a grand temple.

Shah stated, This event has now stitched that deep wound which we got in our heart during Babur's era. He further asserted that previous governments before 2014 were hesitant to respect the country's culture, religion, and languages. Shah cited historical instances, such as Aurangzeb destroying the Kashi Vishwanath temple, highlighting that it was Prime Minister Modi who rebuilt it and constructed a corridor there. Similarly, referring to Babur's destruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shah noted the accomplishment of building a new Ram temple, with PM Modi conducting the Pran Pratishtha amid chants of Jay Shree Ram.