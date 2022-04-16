Prasar Bharati Archives provided 206 hrs of audio for Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi, April 16 The Prasar Bharati Archives has contributed significantly to the recently-inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in the national capital.

The Prasar Bharati Archives provided about 206 hours of audio and 53 hours of video content to the museum that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

The museum is dedicated to create awareness about the contributions of all the Prime Ministers of the country.

"These include address to the Constituent Assembly ('Tryst with Destiny'), broadcast to the nation on first Independence Day, inauguration of atomic energy establishment and opening of the first atomic reactor, declaration of Emergency, address to the UN General Assembly, non-aligned conference, inauguration of Delhi Metro and much more. These priceless recordings exclusively available with the public broadcaster since the 1940s were preserved and digitised in public interest by Prasar Bharati," the ministry said.

