Pratibha Patil Birthday 19th December, know about first female President of India

"I am deeply committed to the cause of education and would like to see every

person, man and woman, boy and girl, be touched by the light of modern

education. Empowerment of women is particularly important to

me as I believe this leads to the empowerment of the nation "

By, Pratibha Patil

This inspiring lines said by non other than Prathiba Patil, who rougly work for girls education in the country. She is really a symbol of women empowerment, serving the country as first women president Pratibha Patil proved that women can do anything. And today on her birthday 19th December let's know about her life.

Pratibha Patil was born on 19th December 1934, in the village of Nadgaon, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, India. She is the daughter of the daughter of Narayan Rao Patil. Pratibha Patil was the Lawyer and Politician by profession, she completed her degree in Political Science and Economics. After which she studied Law, and also developed her interest in social causes, she mainly worked for women empowerment. She was the first female President of India and served she was also a Governor of Rajasthan, she served the state from 2004 to 2007. She was widely inclined towards the education of children and has also set up Vidya Bharati Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, an institute which runs a chain of schools and colleges in Amravati, Jalgaon and Mumbai. She also worked for women welfare and also has set up hostels for working women in New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, which she named Shram Sadhana Trust. She was also awarded by 2010 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

