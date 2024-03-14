Pratibha Patil Health Update: Former President Admitted to Bharti Hospital in Pune, Condition Stable

Pune: Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital with fever and chest infection symptoms, officials said.

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She has a fever and some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.

She was admitted last night. She has a fever and a chest infection. Her condition is stable. Currently, she is under treatment, a hospital official said. Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)