Pratishtha Dwadashi 2025: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Announces Date of First Anniversary of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

The first anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be celebrated on January 11, 2025 (Saturday). This auspicious occasion, named as Pratishtha Dwadashi, will feature a series of religious and cultural programs aimed at honoring the divine presence of Lord Ram.

The idol of Ramlala had consecrated in the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at a special Muhurta. Many VIPs, including celebrites and politicians of the country have reached Ayodhya to participate in this moment to witness it.

The celebrations will take place across various locations within the temple premises.

1. Yajna Mandap (Mandir Premises):

Agnihotra rituals with mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda from 8 AM to 11 AM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

Aiming for 6 lakh recitations of the Shri Ram Mantra.

Recitations of sacred texts including the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

2. Programs on the Ground Floor of the Temple:

Raga Seva 3 PM to 5 PM.

Badhai Gaan (celebratory songs) from 6 PM to 9 PM.

3. First Floor of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra:

Musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas.

4. Angad Teela:

Ram Katha from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

Discourses on the Ramcharitmanas from 3:30 PM to 5 PM.

Cultural programs from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Distribution of Shri Ram’s Prasad starting in the morning.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended an open invitation to all devotees and visitors to participate in these celebrations.