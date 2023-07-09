Prayagraj: Bathing dates for Maha Kumbh 2025 announced

Prayagraj, July 9 The dates of the main bathing days of Maha Kumbh-2025, including the Shahi Snans, to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have been announced.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the seers of the 13 Akharas of the country have said that the Paush Purnima Snan will be held on January 13, 2025, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Maha Shivratri on February 26, 2025.

The three Shahi Snans (royal baths) by the 13 Akharas of the country will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchami), officials said.

Mela Adhikari, Maha Kumbh Mela, Vijay Kiran Anand, highlighted the proposal to construct seven different riverfronts the total length of which would be 13.25 km. These are being developed to enhance the grandeur of Prayagraj in view of Maha Kumbh-2025, he said.

In this sequence, seven ghats, funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and equipped with all public facilities, are also being constructed, which will help in safe bathing and boat operations for tourists and devotees.

The development of Akshayavat, Patalpuri and Saraswati Koop corridors, landscaping, signage and entrance gate are being done to further promote tourism in the district.

Some other major temples are also being developed, including Nagvasuki Temple, Alopshankari Devi Temple, Mankameshwar Temple, Pandila Mahadev Temple, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Kalyani Devi Temple and Takshak Tirtha.

