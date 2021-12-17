Prayagraj plant to recycle construction waste

Prayagraj, Dec 17 A first of its kind plant that manufactures tiles and bricks from the construction waste has become operational in Prayagraj.

The manufacturing unit uses debris and construction waste that lies unused on the roads and causes air pollution, to make bricks and tiles.

Located at Baswar, the plant has the capacity of handling 100 metric tonnes (MT) of construction waste per day.

The plant can recycle 50-100 MT of waste generated daily from the urban areas of the city.

Municipal Commissioner Ravi Ranjan said debris from roads, buildings and other construction/demolition works often create various environmental pollution related problems as well as issues such as clogging of drains and obstruction in the movement of roads.

"This waste plant will prove to be an effective way of turning these waste materials into something so useful," he added.

The manufacturing unit has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5.63 crores of which an amount of Rs 4.13 crore was sanctioned from Smart City Project and Rs 1.5 crore from National Clean Air Programme.

The purchase of bricks, curb stones, tiles and slab cover made from Waste Plant will be done by the Municipal Corporation at a concessional rate. So far, about 15,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste has been collected from which recycling work is going on.

Now that the plant has been made functional, all waste generators like land owners, builders, contractors, government/private organisations will be able to dispose their waste at reasonable rates.

The agency identified by the municipal corporation will also collect the debris from various places in the city.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal appealed to all the residents of the district to get the debris generated from their homes and disposed of at this Baswar plant.

