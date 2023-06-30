Preparedness reviewed in Himachal after IMD rain alert

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh held a meeting here and visited various locations on Thursday to review the preparedness after the IMD rain alert in the region.

"All major roads have been opened in the state, and only 28 rural roads have yet to be opened. Over 400 machines have been deployed across the state, and the state is under alert and prepared for the IMD rain alert in the region," he said.

Shimla is also on alert ahead of the rain warning. The legislator of Shimla, Harish Janartha, said that a task force has also been constituted to monitor the rain situation in Shimla town.

"The dumping was done earlier by Smart City development workers. All Nallas are choked, and today we are taking a tour of the city and will ensure that drainages are cleared. We have constituted a task force, consisting of the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, the MC Commissioner, and other officials of the state. The alert will remain in Shimla as the IMD has forecast rain. That is why we have done this round to monitor the situation and prepare for the rain," said Harish Janartha, MLA Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister of Himachal Pradesh, assured that the government is prepared and monitoring the situation, and the Chief Minister is also looking at the preparedness ahead of the rain warning in Shimla.

"We have a difficult challenge in the time to come because, during the next week, the forecast is that there will be thunderstorms and erratic rain across the state. We are prepared and monitoring. Our Chief Minister is monitoring and talking to the police, PWD, IPH, and others, and I am also looking at it," said Vikramaditya Singh.

