President accepts resignation of Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of jailed Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a week ago.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the declaration through separate notifications published on Tuesday and issued on Monday.

As per the first notification, the President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect".

Another notification also mentioned acceptance of Satyendra Jain's resignation.

"The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Satyendra Jain, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," states the notification.

In a surprise move on March 2 evening, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and jailed minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accepted both.

The resignations were sent to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, from where they were forwarded to the President.

Two further notifications also pointed to acceptance of the appointment of two new ministers in the Delhi cabinet-- Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn in," it said.

The development came after the President accepted the resignation of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's education team.

She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Bhardwaj, the party's national spokesperson, had served the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman.

The legislator from Greater Kailash was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.

( With inputs from ANI )

