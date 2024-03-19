President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana.

It also said that the President is pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made. Soundararajan, who was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tendered her resignation on Monday. I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service, she had said.

Amidst reports of her intention to participate in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Soundararajan's resignation surfaced. In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, she contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket but was defeated by DMK's Kanimozhi.

