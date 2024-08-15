President Droupadi Murmu Hosts 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, among other diplomats and prominent citizens.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay homage to the nation's bravehearts.

Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year.  Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Modi was welcomed by Defence Minister Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. After the flag hoisting, two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals in a ceremonial display. Modi then delivered his customary address from the fort's ramparts.

In his speech, Modi highlighted the achievements of women across various sectors, calling their contributions a testament to "Nari Shakti" and urging continued support for their roles in national progress. The theme for this year’s Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' reflecting the government’s goal to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th anniversary of independence.

 

