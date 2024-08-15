President Droupadi Murmu Hosts 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, among other diplomats and prominent citizens.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar and other leaders attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of #IndependenceDay at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/pkiV41DFqC — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the At-Home reception on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Union Ministers, diplomats and eminent citizens attended the event. pic.twitter.com/I1s3fzS6dT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2024

Earlier in the day, President Murmu visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay homage to the nation's bravehearts.

President Droupadi Murmu visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 78th Independence Day and paid homage to the bravehearts. pic.twitter.com/seK8NTVIry — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2024

Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Modi was welcomed by Defence Minister Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. After the flag hoisting, two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals in a ceremonial display. Modi then delivered his customary address from the fort's ramparts.

In his speech, Modi highlighted the achievements of women across various sectors, calling their contributions a testament to "Nari Shakti" and urging continued support for their roles in national progress. The theme for this year’s Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' reflecting the government’s goal to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th anniversary of independence.