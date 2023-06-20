President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Delhi's Jagannath Temple

New Delhi [India], June 20 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers at the Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas in the national capital Delhi as the annual Rath Yatra or chariot festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings commenced in Odisha's Puri.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha.

At Puri, idols of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings- elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra installed on majestic chariots give darshan to the public and visit the Gundicha Temple.

The three majestic chariots are pulled by lakhs of devotees from in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple towards the Gundicha Temple

Early morning devotees were seen thronging the temple premises ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The Yatra, which starts from the Puri temple, will conclude at the Shree Gundicha temple, covering nearly a 3-kilometre distance. While the Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra will roll on the Puri Grand Road, first, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra will trail. and Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha, the largest of the three chariots, will move after the two. The chariots are expected to reach the Shree Gundicha Temple before sunset today.

After a nine-day sojourn at the Shree Gundicha temple, the deities will return to the Shree Mandir on the same chariots called 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival on June 28.

Security was also stepped up to ensure smooth functioning.

Meanwhile, the 146th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad commenced early this morning from the Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, took part in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area of the city.

The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar, and this year, it takes place on June 20.

Its history is also depicted in Hindu scriptures like the Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana, and Kapila Samhita.

