President Murmu inaugurates 37th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

Faridabad, Feb 2 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Fair here in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The President commended all the teams involved in organising the fair, which is being held since 1987. He specifically lauded the Chief Minister and his team for their efforts in organising this year's event.

Highlighting Tanzania as the partner country for this year’s fair, she stressed the significance of cultural exchanges that were discussed during her meetings with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in October last year.

She said visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant and colourful art and craft of Tanzania, including wood carving, pottery, and weaving.

“It is a wonderful platform to showcase Tanzanian dance, music and cuisine, in which we can also see glimpses of some Indian influence due to centuries of people-to-people contact between India and the East African coast. The participation of Tanzania as a partner nation in this fair highlights India's partnership with the African Union,” she said.

Murmu also highlighted the rich tradition of Gujarat, the partner state for the fair, as something truly worth experiencing.

“The diverse and vibrant art forms of the state will be showcased through skilled craftsmen and artists representing various regions of Gujarat,” she said.

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd is the cultural partner of the fair, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the event.

Murmu said trade worth Rs 20 crore is expected during the fair, which is a huge platform from the economic point of view for the craftsmen and handloom traders.

Speaking on this occasion, Haryana Governor Dattatreya hailed the fair as a historic milestone for the state of Haryana.

Chief Minister Khattar extended his gratitude to President Murmu on behalf of the people of the state for gracing Haryana with her presence.

