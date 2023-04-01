President Murmu meets women self-help groups at Amrit Udyan

New Delhi [India], April 1 : Members of women Self Help Groups including tribal communities from across the country visited Delhi's Amrit Udyan on a special invitation by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

President Murmu welcomed them to Rashtrapati Bhavan and interacted with them. Amrit Udyan made special arrangements for the special guests and all preparations were made to ensure they did not face any hassle during their visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu took a stroll at the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the company of differently-abled students and visually impaired children.

President Murmu welcomed the specially-abled students to the garden in full bloom and also interacted with them.

One of the major attractions this year is the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR codes placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during the visit.

