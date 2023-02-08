President Murmu on 2-day visit to Odisha from Feb 10; will attend Rama Devi University convocation ceremony

Rama Devi Women's University is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu for its second convocation ceremony on February 10 in the Odisha capital during her two-day visit to the state.

Talking to ANI, Aparajita Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Rama Devi Women's University said, "Our university family is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu for the second convocation of the Rama Devi Women's University on February 10th. We have been in regular touch with Odisha's governor office."

"While the convocation ceremony, Madam President will confer gold medals to 22 students, and hand over PhD degrees to two students of the university. President Murmu also will felicitate the Honoris Causa award to four renowned women of the state for their noble cause," Choudhary said.

A student of Rama Devi Women's University expressed her happiness on President Murmu's visit and said, "It's a proud moment for us to hear President of India Droupadi Murmu during the second convocation ceremony on February 10th here."

"She was from a poor family but with her determination towards study she secured the highest constitutional post in India and became President. She is our inspiration," a Rama Devi Women's University student said.

However, it was the President herself, who had earlier evinced interest in attending the convocation of her alma mater and wrote to the Governor and Chancellor of the University, Ganeshi Lal, expressing her willingness for the same.

After assuming the office, this will be the second visit of Murmu to Odisha and she will reach Bhubaneswar on February 10. Earlier in November 2022 also President Murmu had visited Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

