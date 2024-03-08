President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 8 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8, to highlight women's accomplishments, rights, equity, empowerment, and other issues.

“My greetings to all on Women’s Day! It is an occasion to celebrate Nari Shakti. A society’s progress is measured by the progress made by its women,” the President wrote in a post on X.

“India’s daughters have been excelling in all walks of life, from sports to science, and making the nation proud. Let us work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women, and give them wings, for they will shape tomorrow’s India,” she added.

The theme of Women's Day 2024 is 'Invest in women: Accelerate Progress'.

“Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade,” he added.

