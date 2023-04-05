President Murmu presents Padma Awards 2023 at civil investiture ceremony

New Delhi [India], April 5 : President Droupadi Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah.

Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award was conferred to Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (posthumous), noted paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis (posthumous) and mathematician SR Shrinaivasa Varadhan.

Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav received the award in honour of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Further, Padma Bhushan was conferred to philanthropist Sudha Murty, SL Bhyrappa, Deepak Dhar, V Jairam (posthumous) and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keerava, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Actor Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri by President Murmu.

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and my purpose cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Veteran craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari, who received Padma Shri told , "I tried for 10 years to get this award. When BJP govt came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award."

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he received the award. "During Congress rule, I didn't get it (Padma Shri). I thought BJP govt will not give it to me but you proved me wrong," said Quadari.

Buddhist spiritual leader and head of the Thiksey monastery, Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin received Padma Shri on Wednesday.

"I have received an award for encouraging people to live together. PM Modi is doing a lot of work for the people of Ladakh. I am working for the upcoming generation," Stanzin told .

President Murmu presented Padma Shri to Anand Kumar for literature and education. Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, is a pioneering educator who has helped underprivileged students get admission into India's premier educational institutions.

