President of Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission passes away at 97

Kolkata, April 30 The President of Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Pravrajika Anandaprana (97), passed away on Tuesday.

She was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now.

Founded by Swami Vivekananda, the Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission is the monastic order for women established as an independent counterpart of the Ramakrishna Order.

She was the fifth President of the institution.

Born in 1927, she had a spiritual bend of mind from a very young age, which prompted her to regularly interact with the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. She started her journey as a teacher at the Nivedita Higher Secondary Girls School in North Kolkata.

Later, she became an integral part of the Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. She took over as its fifth President in January 2023 following the demise of her predecessor Pravrajika Bhatiprana. She had dedicated her entire life to social and human welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have mourned the demise of Pravrajika Anandaprana.

“Pravrajika Anandaprana Mataji, the most revered President of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission will be remembered for her monumental service to society and inculcating values of spirituality among people. Her efforts in healthcare, education, and empowering Nari Shakti will be remembered. My thoughts are with the countless devotees in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” read a message from Prime Minister Modi.

"Saddened to know that the most revered President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramkrishna Sarada Mission, Pravrajika Anandaprana Mataji, entered Maha Samadhi today morning at Sri Sarada Math, Dakshineswar. My pranam to the departed soul of the great spiritual leader. My condolences to the millions of devotees across the world," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

