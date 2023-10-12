Prez Murmu begins daylong visit to Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 12 President Droupadi Murmu left Srinagar Thursday morning to begin her daylong visit to Jammu division.

The President is visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Reasi district to payobeisance. She will inaugurate two prestigious projects at the shrine.

A skywalk will make the pilgrims’ journey to the shrine even more smooth since those visiting the shrine and those coming back from the shrine will use two different routes on the skywalk.

The second project to be inaugurated by the President is the remodelled Parvati Bhawan. The remodelled Bhawan has 1,500 lockers and will accommodate 10,000 to 15,000 pilgrims at one time. Male and female pilgrims will use different floors at the remodelled Parvati Bhawan.

The pilgrims will be able to put their luggage in the lockers, take a bath and then visit the shrine. It is a free facility for the pilgrims.

On her arrival here Wednesday, the President started her visit by laying a wreath at the war memorial inside the headquarters of Army’s 15 corps in Badami Bagh cantonment area of Srinagar.

The President delivered the 20th convocation address of the University of Kashmir. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosted the President for dinner at a civic reception in Srinagar.

