Prez Murmu in Jaipur today, to attend 18th convocation ceremony of MNIT

Jaipur, Sep 18 President Droupadi Murmu will be on a visit to Rajasthan on Wednesday where she will grace the 18th convocation of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) at Jaipur.

Officials said the convocation of the Institute will held at 11.30 a.m. at the Open Air Theatre of MNIT Jaipur Campus and the President will also deliver her address.

The President will inaugurate a new 600-bed hostel for students, 'Aravali Hostel', said the officials.

The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will be the Guests of Honour.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of MNIT Jaipur and Director of MNIT Jaipur Prof Narayan Prasad Padhi will declare the convocation open and sign the scroll of conferring degrees.

The convocation will award B.Tech., B.Arch., M.Tech., M.Plan., M.B.A., M.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees for the academic session 2023-24.

For the year 2023-24, a total of 741 Bachelor of Technology degrees, 64 Bachelor of Architecture degrees, 285 Master of Technology degrees, and 25 Master of Planning degrees will be awarded.

A total of 101 students will receive M.Sc. degrees in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The convocation will award 66 M.B.A. degrees for the year 2023-24. 79 Ph.D.

The institute will award 1,361 degrees, of which 805 are bachelor's degrees, 477 master's degrees, and 79 doctoral degrees.

Out of all the degrees awarded, 402 (29 per cent) will be awarded to female students, paving the way for true gender-inclusive education.

For the first time, MNIT Jaipur has introduced the Director’s Outstanding Gold Medal Award. This year, a female student will be awarded for her exceptional academic, extra-curricular and sports achievements. Eight Director’s Gold Medals will be given to UG toppers and 11 Board of Governors Gold Medals will be given to PG toppers.

