Priest found murdered in UP, 1 arrested

Sambhal, March 16 The body of a priest has been found in a room on the premises of an ancient Shiva temple in Chandausi area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Police said the victim, Roshan Lal Saini, 55, was battered to death using a heavy stone.

Police officials said that the priest had lodged an FIR against one Raju Kumar, 32, for theft and got him arrested earlier this year.

After coming out of jail, Raju allegedly decided to take revenge, said police sources.

