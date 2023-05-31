Prime Minister Medical Insurance Scheme: A Path to Better Health

The government has always actively worked towards creating schemes for the greater public good. Realising that having a good health insurance plans is instrumental in any individual's life, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.It has been launched with the motive of providing more inclusive healthcare to the public. It provides coverage of medical expenses to people who cannot afford expensive healthcare policy plans.This blog will discuss how the Prime Minister’s Medical Insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, under the campaign Ayushman Bharat, altered the healthcare system in India, making medical aid available to all.

Understanding Ayushman Bharat

With the aim of universal health coverage, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship campaign, was launched by the government of India. Following a vision of leaving no one behind, it strives to meet sustainable development goals.Ayushman Bharat’s main agenda focuses on providing more comprehensive healthcare services to the people of India. It caters to all the future medical needs of the citizens of India by collectively enhancing all three levels of the healthcare system, i.e., the primary level, the secondary level, and the tertiary level.

There exist two major branches of Ayushman Bharat:

Health and Wellness Centers Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

Need for Prime Minister Medical Insurance Scheme

The PM-JAY provides coverage of up to ₹5 lakhs for medical care at the secondary and tertiary levels. Let's discuss some major reasons why this scheme was needed in the first place.

The scheme helped in providing financial assistance to the people who were unable to avail the expensive top health insurance schemes. Not having healthcare insurance leads to the inability to get treatment in an emergency. The PM-JAY ensured that every citizen could get help in need of the hour. Inadequate medical treatment and not being financially sound to buy basic medicines becomes unavoidable issues. Hence a government-authorised health scheme helps in catering to all of this. Above all this, if proper health care is provided to all the citizens of India, then the status of health of the citizens in the country will remain steady. Not only this, but the pandemic made the country realise the importance that PM-JAY holds as insurance helped many people sustain the devastating effects of the covid-19.

Benefits of the Prime Minister Medical Insurance Scheme

Having discussed the need for the Prime Minister Medical Insurance scheme, let’s discuss what are the key benefits of the PMJAY.

Firstly it’s important to know what PM-JAY really offers to the citizens. This scheme offers coverage of about 5 lakhs to every family annually. With this, they have managed to cater to the medical needs of about 10.74 crore poor families that, amounting to about 50 crore beneficiaries, comprise the bottom 40 percent of India's population.

Here are some benefits of the Prime Minister's Medical Insurance:

The scheme has the vision of providing financial support to all the citizens who can’t avail the medical care policy due to them being very expensive.

It is the world’s largest fully government-financed healthcare insurance scheme. It helps in creating a healthcare system that is more comprehensive and caters to the medical needs of people from all walks of life. Besides the health care provided at both tertiary and secondary levels, the PM-JAY also ensures cashless treatment, and top up health insurance is also available. It helps in preventing more people from going into poverty due to the heavy expenditure that is likely to happen due to a medical emergency. It provides coverage of about 3 days pre-hospitalisation and 15 days post-hospitalisation expenses of various treatments and medication. What makes it even more beneficial is that pre-existing diseases are covered from the day of claiming medical insurance. Various services that are covered, apart from several medical processes, are food services, accommodation, lab tests, and diagnostic, post, and pre-hospitalisation cover.

The Prime Minister’s Health Insurance scheme has realised the importance of the provision of proper health care to all the citizens of the country. You can also use a health insurance calculator to measure just how much the prime minister’s health insurance scheme offers. A health insurance calculator helps you calculate the benefits you receive on the premium that you pay. With the changing times and rising medical emergencies, such government-funded schemes have become more important than ever. It is, without a doubt, a path to better health and peace of mind.

