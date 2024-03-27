Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Centre on Unemployment, Claims BJP's Failure Recognized by Youth

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique against the Centre regarding the issue of unemployment. She asserted that the youth have come to the realization that the BJP cannot provide employment and her party has a concrete plan for providing jobs to them.

Referring to the India Employment Report 2024 published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD), Gandhi highlighted that a significant proportion of India's unemployed population comprises youth, accounting for 83 percent of the total.

The share of educated youth in the total unemployed was 35.2% in 2000. In 2022, it has almost doubled to 65.7%,” she said. On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Chief Economic Advisor is saying that ‘the government cannot solve the problem of unemployment’, the Congress general secretary said.

Gandhi further outlined the components of the Congress' strategy to tackle the issue, including the commitment to promptly fill 30 lakh vacant government positions. Every graduate/diploma holder will receive an annual apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh, she stated.

Highlighting the party's agenda, Gandhi said the introduction of a stringent new law to combat paper leaks. Additionally, she underscored the Congress' pledge to extend social security benefits to gig workers and establish a national fund of Rs 5,000 crore to support startups.