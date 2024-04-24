Priyanka Gandhi Kerala Visit: Prices of Essential Commodities Rising Under BJP Rule

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said its leaders only give speeches to divert the nation's attention from the real issues. Gandhi alleged that prices of essential commodities are rising under BJP rule, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party are diverting attention from real issues even during the election campaign.Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister at a corner meeting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election, she said the BJP government led by Modi failed to address issues like price rise and unemployment.

She said the Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to "protect democracy and the Constitution of India. Priyanka alleged the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen "exponentially" in the last 10 years of BJP rule. Similarly, she stated the unemployment rate has increased. However, she alleged the Prime Minister and BJP leaders will not address these problems. "They will not speak about development; they will not speak about real issues," the Congress leader alleged and accused the Prime Minister and BJP leaders of bringing up new issues irrelevant to the lives of the people.

According to her, no one but the Contractors' Association has given the government such a tag. She said contractors were committing suicide because they have to give huge money as bribe to the government. She also raised the alleged recruitment scams in the state. "Isn't the government ashamed that you (people) spend so much on the education of your children and prepare them for competitive exams but like the police sub-inspector scam, the candidates come to know that some MLA stole money and their recruitment has stopped," Vadra said. She alleged that the son of a BJP MLA was caught with Rs eight crore in his house. Vadra appealed to the people to not get carried away by the address of big (BJP) leaders on election day and divert their focus from the core issues related to their "daily grind" Gandhi was speaking at a election rally in Kerala. Voting for 89 seats across 13 states will be held in the second phase on April 26 (Friday). Among the major states going to the polls in this round are Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (13), and West Bengal (3). After the second phase, the elections will be over in Kerala and Rajasthan. Voting for 12 seats in Rajasthan was held in the first phase on April 19.