Priyanka Gandhi to address 8 rallies, roadshows in Himachal

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing eight rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader will be in Mandi and Kullu districts on October 31.

She will also visit Kangra and Chamba on November 3, Hamirpur and Una on November 7.

On November 10, the Congress General Secretary will hold rallies and roadshows in Shimla and Sirmaur.

Earlier on October 14, Priyanka Gandhi kick-started the election campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the state assembly polls. She addressed 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally'.

During her address, Vadra said that if the party is voted to power in the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, a decision will be taken on restoring the old pension scheme in the first meeting of the cabinet.

The Congress leader said a decision will also be taken at the cabinet meeting to provide one lakh government jobs.

She targeted the BJP government in the state and alleged that it has done nothing for youth, employees and women.

"You should think about your future. BJP doesn't have money for pensions but they can waive off loans of their big businessmen. They have nothing for youth, employees and women. Government posts are lying vacant for the last five years," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"I am giving you a guarantee today that after forming the government here, two major decisions will be taken in the first cabinet meeting. First is to give one lakh government jobs and the second is to implement the old pension scheme (OPS)," she added.

The Congress is in the process of deciding its candidates for the assembly polls. The party is without its tall leader Virbhadra Singh in this election. He passed away last year.

Himachal has been witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and the BJP but Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to make its presence felt.

Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

