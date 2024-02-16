Priyanka Gandhi Won’t Join Bharat Jodo in UP, Know Why

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, will not be partaking in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. Her absence from the yatra's Uttar Pradesh leg comes as it transitions from Bihar.

Taking to X Priyanka Gandhi said,I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh, but due to illness I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the journey as soon as I feel better. Till then, I wish all the passengers reaching Chandauli-Banaras, my colleagues and dear brother from Uttar Pradesh who are diligently preparing for the journey.

मैं बड़े चाव से उत्तर प्रदेश में भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा के पहुँचने का इंतजार कर रही थी, लेकिन बीमारी की वजह से मुझे आज ही अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा। थोड़ा बेहतर होते ही मैं यात्रा में जुड़ूँगी। तब तक के लिए चंदौली-बनारस पहुंच रहे सभी यात्रियों, पूरी मेहनत से यात्रा की तैयारी… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2024

On Friday evening, the yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, Ramesh said. He also clarified that the yatra has not been cut short in Uttar Pradesh as it will remain in the key Hindi state for eight days from February 16-21 and then again from February 24-25.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra covers a distance of 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, with the objective of promoting the message of "nyay" (justice) and engaging with ordinary citizens along the route.