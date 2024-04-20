Priyanka Gandhi’s Close Aide Tajinder Singh Bittu Resigns From Primary Membership of Congress

Tajinder Singh Bittu, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh and a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, resigned from the Congress Party's primary membership on Saturday, April 20.

Bittu wrote his resignation letter to the Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post-AICC, secretary Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately," He said in the letter.