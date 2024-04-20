Priyanka Gandhi’s Close Aide Tajinder Singh Bittu Resigns From Primary Membership of Congress
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2024 10:30 AM2024-04-20T10:30:00+5:302024-04-20T10:30:08+5:30
Tajinder Singh Bittu, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh and a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, resigned from the Congress Party's primary membership on Saturday, April 20.
Bittu wrote his resignation letter to the Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and from my post-AICC, secretary Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh, effective immediately," He said in the letter.
Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh & close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigns from primary membership of Congress Party pic.twitter.com/59HK4wnrOY— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024