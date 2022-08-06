Priyanka Goswami wins Silver medal in Women's 10,000m race walk
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2022 05:56 PM 2022-08-06T17:56:05+5:30 2022-08-06T17:56:37+5:30
India has won Silver medal of the day in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England. Indian athlete Priyanka ...
India has won Silver medal of the day in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England. Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami has won silver medal in 10,000m race walk. Priyanka completed the distance of 10000 meters i.e. 10 km in 43.38 minutes and Australia's Jemima completed this distance in 42.34 minutes and bagged the gold medal.