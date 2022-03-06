Priyanka holds Congress show in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led an aggressive poll campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking the lead for the party's campaign, Vadra hit the campaign trails hard, getting attention for her campaign with women in the fields.

She sought to raise key public issues. In all her speeches, she emphasised that the elections should not be based on religion and caste, but on people's issues. She stated that politicians talk about religion and caste because they want to escape their accountability.

Vadra further sought the limelight after she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by raking up the "you've eaten my salt" slogan. In a public meeting, She referred to a video, saying that "old Amma in the video is saying that I have eaten Modi's salt".

In a democracy, the power lies with the people, maintained the Congress leader in her relentless attack on PM Modi.

The Congress leader's emphasis was on the fact that the power in a democracy lies in the hands of the people, with a thrust on the empowerment of women. She also brought out women's issues by bringing out a separate manifesto 'Shakti Vidhan'.

In the Assembly elections of five states in 2022, Vadra addressed a number of rallies in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and mainly focused on Uttar Pradesh. She addressed a total of 167 rallies, public meetings and corner meetings in all five states. Through 42 roadshows and door to door campaigns, she interacted with the public during the election campaign.

Besides, she addressed rallies in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and addressed a total of 340 Assemblies.

Congress made full use of her campaigning style, especially to woo the women voters. It was because of this that Gandhi in Goa and Punjab made the announcement related to women in the manifesto and later in Uttarakhand, she released the entire manifesto.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor