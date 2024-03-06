Probe team got vital clue in Bengaluru cafe blast case: K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru, March 6 Karnataka Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, stated on Wednesday that the agencies investigating the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Café blast case have got a vital clue.

HM Parameshwara told reporters, “A vital clue has been found in connection with the blast case in the investigation being jointly conducted by the state’s special wing CCB and the NIA.”

He added that NIA sleuths had visited the blast site on Tuesday and had begun the joint probe.

Speaking about the bomb threat email to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and himself, the HM stated that the investigation in these cases is difficult.

“Earlier, miscreants had sent bomb threat mails to Bengaluru schools. The cooperation of international companies such as Facebook, WhatsApp and others is required to crack these cases. However, the cooperation is not forthcoming. If they cooperate the cases could be cracked easily,” he stated.

Commenting on the pro-Pakistan slogans case, he said three accused had been arrested on the basis of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

“We had stated that they would be arrested once the FSL report is submitted. Now, they have been arrested and a probe is being conducted. But, the BJP is demanding the arrest of many people. Being an Opposition party, it is their right to demand. However, without evidence the arrests can’t be made,” he explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor