Producers Guild of India objects to ‘state-enforced’ ban on The Kerala Story

Condemning the ban on "The Kerala Story", the Producers Guild of India on Tuesday said no one other than the Central Board of Film Certification has the right to decide whether or not a film should be released.The guild issued a statement a day after the West Bengal government ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film in the state to avoid "any incident of hatred and violence".Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu have also cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on 'The Kerala Story'."As emphasised by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate. Of course, the audience can choose to watch or ignore any film but that is a choice that should be theirs to make, not one that is imposed on them by any party other than CBFC," the guild said in a statement.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm.On the day of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka.The guild, currently headed by Shibasish Sarkar which has around 150 production banners as members, also urged authorities to take note of this trend of films being "denied their right" to smooth exhibition across the country."We call upon all the relevant authorities to urgently address this all-too-frequent phenomenon of films being denied their right to unfettered, nation-wide exhibition despite having duly complied with regulatory requirements," it added.