Progress in underground section of Agra Metro gathers momentum

Agra May 11 Work on the remaining segments of the 29.8 km long network of the Agra Metro project has been sped up to ensure that it is completed before the deadline next year. The priority six km sector from the Taj Mahal to the Agra Fort was green-flagged in February.

This stretch is unique as it connects the two world heritage monuments, the Taj and the Fort.

Tunneling work on the underground section from the Agra Fort station to the Khandari crossing near the ISBY is progressing at a brisk pace.

"The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is moving forward with the underground portion of the first corridor of the Agra Metro rail project, employing four tunnel boring machines (TBMs) operating around the clock. These four TBMs are diligently working at a rapid pace to complete the remaining tunnel construction for the first corridor," an official said.

TBM 3 and TBM 4 have successfully finished constructing both the upper and lower tunnels from the RBS ramp area to the RBS College Metro Station. Simultaneously, TBM 1 and TBM 2 are currently tunnelling from Agra College towards the Mankameshwar Temple Metro Station.

Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of UP Metro, stated: "Following the early launch of metro services in the priority corridor, the UP Metro team is fully committed to swiftly providing metro services to the residents of the city in the remaining section. Currently, the tunnel construction in the remaining section is in full swing, with all resources focused on expediting the completion process for the benefit of the citizens of Agra."

