"Promise to Work Faithfully for Congress Glory in Andhra Pradesh": YS Sharmila Reddy After Being Appointed State Party Chief

YS Sharmila Reddy, the newly appointed chief of Congress in Andhra Pradesh, conveyed her gratitude to key party leaders on Tuesday. YS Sharmila expressed thanks to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal for placing trust in her to lead the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

“I thank hon'ble @kharge ji , #SoniaGandhi ji , @RahulGandhi ji , and @kcvenugopalmp ji for trusting me with post of the president of @INC_Andhra Pradesh. I promise to work faithfully towards rebuilding the party to its past glory in the State of Andhra Pradesh with total commitment and integrity . On this occasion I would also like to thank @manickamtagore ji , and am looking forward to working closely with each and every Congress foot soldier . I also seek the support of @RudrarajuGidugu garu and every other leader of the party in the State , on whose experience and expertise I would like to build on to reach our set goals,” YS Sharmila Reddy posted on X.

The appointment of YS Sharmila as the Congress chief in Andhra Pradesh comes in the wake of G Rudra Raju's resignation from the position. The decision was announced a day after YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, formally joined the Congress earlier this month. Notably, she also merged her party, YSR Telangana Party, into the Congress.

The official release from the Congress stated, "Congress President has appointed YS Sharmila Reddy as president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect." In a simultaneous move, G Rudra Raju has been appointed as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

With Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh anticipated to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May this year, Congress leaders in the state are optimistic about the party's prospects, drawing inspiration from their recent victory in the Telangana assembly polls. The Congress emerged victorious, displacing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power in Telangana.