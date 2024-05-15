Property dealer held for raping woman multiple times in Delhi

New Delhi, May 15 A 36-year-old woman was allegedly blackmailed and raped multiple times by a property dealer in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that on Tuesday, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mehrauli police station based on a complaint filed by the woman against a person identified as Rahul a.k.a Sunny.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she wanted to buy a flat for which she met Rahul, a property dealer, about one-and-a-half years ago.

“She alleged that Rahul raped her on multiple occasions after that. She also alleged that late last year, Rahul came to visit her and took around $5,000 from the house, which was later detected by her husband, who is an engineer by profession,” said a senior police official.

“We have taken Rahul (38) into custody. His interrogation is going on,” an officer said, adding that the police are probing the case from all angles, including blackmail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor