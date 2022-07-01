Prophet remark: SC slams Nupur Sharma, "she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in country"

Tensions were high in the country after former BJP leader Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. There was violence in some places. The Supreme Court has slammed Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. The apex court said that your statement had spoiled the atmosphere in the country and it was too late for you to apologize. During the hearing, the Supreme Court also slammed the Delhi Police.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," said the judges."We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," said Justice Surya Kant.

“Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur,” the court further underlined

"When you file FIRs against others, they are immediately arrested but when it's against you nobody has dared to touch you," the judges said.

"What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?"

"There should have been a case against the host then," said the court.