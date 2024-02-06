Prosperous, flourishing K'taka has been PM Modi's priority: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Feb 6 BJP Karnataka unit President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that a prosperous and flourishing Karnataka has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority.

“The Chief Minister is frustrated as he is unable to implement promised guarantees. We are staring at bankruptcy due to his inept handling of state finances. The Congress government has resorted to an unfair campaign against the Central government under the false pretence of pending tax dues,” Vijayendra said while reacting to the invitation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to join the ‘Chalo Delhi’ programme in the national capital on February 7.

He said that providing false information and to divert peoples’ attention is another face of the Chief Minister.

“BJP in Karnataka will soon expose the duplicity of Congress government with evidence,” he said.

He said that Congress which ruled the country for over 60 years has been following the policy of discrimination against Karnataka and had a step-motherly attitude towards the state.

“When a prosperous and flourishing Karnataka has been Modi's priority, Congress instead of having a ‘Chalo Delhi’ should have initiated "Chalo Halli" (go to villages) program to wipe the tears of farmers who are in great distress due to the severe drought. We would have then joined the Congress programme as well,” he said.

Karnataka government has called for a protest demonstration in New Delhi on February 7 against the alleged step-motherly treatment meted out to the state and non-releasing of funds to drought hit states.

Karnataka Chief Minister has also invited all the stakeholders of the state to join the protest in New Delhi.

