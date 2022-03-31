Protecting Great Indian Bustard: SC asks Rajasthan, Gujarat to file status report

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Rajasthan and Gujarat state governments to file status report over the compliance of the court's earlier direction to convert overhead cables into underground powerline in a bid to protect 'The Great Indian Bustard' bird.

The top court also asked the high-level committee, formed by the court itself, to file the status report.

The court was hearing a plea seeking to protect two bird species, including the Great Indian Bustard.

Earlier, a three-judge bench had directed the concerned authorities to convert the overhead cables into underground powerlines.

According to the petition, the existence of overhead power lines has become a hazard to the species of birds which get killed after colliding with such wires.

One application had also sought interim directions to Rajasthan and Gujarat to ensure predator-proof fencing, controlled grazing in the enclosure development and not to permit installation of overhead power lines.

The court had noted the petitioners being environmentalists, sought to protect the rare birds which are dwindling in number.

It was also contended that the GIB is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world and has disappeared from 90 per cent of the habitat except in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

According to the petitioners, overhead power lines are the biggest threat to the survival of the GIBs.

( With inputs from ANI )

