Protest outside Pawar's house: One suspended MSRTC employee arrested, total 116 held

By ANI | Published: April 14, 2022 11:30 AM2022-04-14T11:30:40+5:302022-04-14T11:40:02+5:30

In connection with the protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence, the Mumbai police have arrested Sandip Giridhar Godbole from Nagpur. He is being interrogated at present.

Protest outside Pawar's house: One suspended MSRTC employee arrested, total 116 held | Protest outside Pawar's house: One suspended MSRTC employee arrested, total 116 held

Protest outside Pawar's house: One suspended MSRTC employee arrested, total 116 held

Next

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app