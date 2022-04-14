Protest outside Pawar's house: One suspended MSRTC employee arrested, total 116 held
By ANI | Published: April 14, 2022 11:30 AM2022-04-14T11:30:40+5:302022-04-14T11:40:02+5:30
In connection with the protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence, the Mumbai police have arrested Sandip Giridhar Godbole from Nagpur. He is being interrogated at present.
( With inputs from ANI )
