‘Proud moment for us’: BJP workers welcome PM Modi in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters at the Assam BJP state office in Guwahati on Saturday evening, marking a high point of his two-day visit to the state.

A celebratory atmosphere pervaded there as traditional Assamese dance performances greeted the Prime Minister. The atmosphere reflected the cultural pride and enthusiasm of party workers.

A huge gathering of people was seen along both sides of the National Highway leading to the BJP office. They were all eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Supporters waved party flags.

Apart from this, they were raising slogans in admiration of PM Modi even as he arrived there. The spectacle highlighted the strong support base of the BJP in Assam. The visit was described by party leaders as a proud and historic moment for the state unit.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGB) International Airport, a project aimed at enhancing air connectivity and boosting economic growth in the region.

Following the inauguration, he proceeded to the BJP office, where he conducted a roadshow covering nearly 1.5 kilometres. The roadshow witnessed massive participation from party workers, youth, and women supporters, who lined the streets to welcome him.

BJP workers expressed their excitement and pride over the Prime Minister’s visit. Talking to IANS, a party worker said that it was the first time he had witnessed a Prime Minister visiting a party office.

He credited PM Modi’s leadership for development initiatives across Assam, citing increased tourism in Kaziranga after the Prime Minister’s visit.

He also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that the combined efforts of the state and central leadership had strengthened the BJP for decades to come.

A woman BJP supporter echoed similar sentiments, expressing happiness over improved infrastructure and safety in the state.

She said that people now enjoy better facilities and can travel safely at any time, adding that the BJP’s continued electoral success reflected public satisfaction with the Modi government.

She expressed hope that the government would continue working for the welfare of all sections of society.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor